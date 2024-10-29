Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $324.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). As a group, research analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lexeo Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,401.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,400. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Articles

