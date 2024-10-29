ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 70.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,019 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645,210 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at $1,310,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in ChargePoint by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,623,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 621,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 487,262 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.15 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHPT. TD Cowen downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $31,602.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,263.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $31,602.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,263.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,700.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,586.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,803 shares of company stock valued at $135,295. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

