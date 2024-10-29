Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $238.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.33.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $207.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.56. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $210.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 654.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

