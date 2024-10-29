Cheniere Energy (LNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cheniere Energy Price Performance
LNG stock opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $193.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy
About Cheniere Energy
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cheniere Energy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.