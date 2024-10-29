Cheniere Energy (LNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $193.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.