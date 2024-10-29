China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.73 and traded as low as C$6.61. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$6.68, with a volume of 6,870 shares.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.58.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of C$202.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.