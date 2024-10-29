Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $64.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. Ciena has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $69.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $568,123. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 4.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ciena by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

