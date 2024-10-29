Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $105.00.

CL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $95.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.36 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after buying an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,400,000 after buying an additional 2,593,313 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,785,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,465,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,987,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,220,000 after purchasing an additional 278,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,367,000 after buying an additional 2,955,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

