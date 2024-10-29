Comparing Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) & Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -41.90% Agent Information Software 4.65% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Adit EdTech Acquisition and Agent Information Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Agent Information Software”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition $19.62 million 2.44 -$18.66 million N/A N/A Agent Information Software $5.41 million 1.13 $200,000.00 $0.05 26.01

Agent Information Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Adit Edtech Sponsor, LLC.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

