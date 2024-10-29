Comparing Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Burford Capital has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 407.9, suggesting that its share price is 40,690% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Burford Capital and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Burford Capital presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.07%. Given Burford Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than CCUR.

This table compares Burford Capital and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital 45.81% 12.58% 6.75% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burford Capital and CCUR”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $563.24 million 5.30 $610.52 million $1.43 9.53 CCUR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Summary

Burford Capital beats CCUR on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

