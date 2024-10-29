Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Confluent stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $83,814.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 161,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,070.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $83,814.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 161,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,070.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,647,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,045,235.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,453 shares of company stock worth $10,833,388. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Confluent by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Confluent by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 333,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 251,507 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Confluent by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 68,880 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

