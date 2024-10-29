Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 4.5% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.61 and its 200 day moving average is $360.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.96 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.