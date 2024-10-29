Contrasting AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO) & Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Annaly Capital Management pays out -3,714.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital Management”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $514.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Annaly Capital Management $3.73 billion 2.76 -$1.64 billion ($0.07) -273.86

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AGNC Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Annaly Capital Management.

51.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Annaly Capital Management 0 2 7 0 2.78

Annaly Capital Management has a consensus target price of $21.38, suggesting a potential upside of 11.50%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A Annaly Capital Management 2.59% 14.75% 1.57%

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats AGNC Investment on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

