Contrasting Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Abacus Life and Hennessy Advisors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 5 1 3.17 Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abacus Life presently has a consensus price target of $14.30, indicating a potential upside of 58.89%. Given Abacus Life’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

10.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Abacus Life and Hennessy Advisors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $95.38 million 6.03 $9.52 million $0.02 450.00 Hennessy Advisors $27.13 million 2.95 $4.77 million $0.68 15.34

Abacus Life has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors. Hennessy Advisors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abacus Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life -6.19% 7.02% 3.53% Hennessy Advisors 22.53% 6.89% 4.16%

Summary

Abacus Life beats Hennessy Advisors on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

