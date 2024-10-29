Contrasting Roadzen (RDZN) and The Competition

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Roadzen to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Roadzen and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Roadzen Competitors 198 1244 1395 34 2.44

Roadzen presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 676.70%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential downside of 1.54%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Roadzen is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

24.7% of Roadzen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Roadzen and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $46.72 million -$99.67 million -0.34 Roadzen Competitors $3.85 billion $500.23 million 30.70

Roadzen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen. Roadzen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Roadzen has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadzen’s rivals have a beta of 1.57, meaning that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Roadzen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen -287.82% -31,166.20% -221.81% Roadzen Competitors -4.24% -1,222.43% -7.01%

Summary

Roadzen rivals beat Roadzen on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Roadzen Company Profile

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

