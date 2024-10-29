Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Copart alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Copart by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Copart by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Copart by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.