Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) PT Lowered to $69.00

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $51.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $287.89 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 184,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 103,014 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,913 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

