Creative Planning Acquires 1,305 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Corpay alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $995,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,104,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,600,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.83.

Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE:CPAY opened at $338.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $355.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.90.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.