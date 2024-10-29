Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $466.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $435.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $475.73.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

