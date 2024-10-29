Creative Planning Buys 2,671 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,953.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IHF stock opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $782.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

