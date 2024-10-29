Creative Planning Buys 723 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,630,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,543 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8,128.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 246,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 243,839 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 823.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 151,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 134,770 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,950,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 733,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after purchasing an additional 79,488 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

