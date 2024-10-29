Creative Planning Has $1.73 Million Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Creative Planning increased its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in E. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 19.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 12.9% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 billion. ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on E. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

