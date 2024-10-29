Creative Planning Has $1.84 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Exelixis by 107.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,511,000 after buying an additional 2,989,021 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Exelixis by 148.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,267,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,817,000 after buying an additional 1,354,062 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $22,455,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $10,906,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after buying an additional 424,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

