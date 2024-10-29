Creative Planning Purchases 2,497 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOX opened at $147.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $101.52 and a 1 year high of $147.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.11.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

