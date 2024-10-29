Creative Planning Purchases 3,529 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

