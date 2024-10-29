Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,180 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 29.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175,751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 98.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 867,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 13.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 1,636,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 199,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

