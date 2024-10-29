Creative Planning Raises Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 95,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 204.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

