Creative Planning Raises Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17,716.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.26. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.46 and a one year high of $101.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

