Creative Planning Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,725 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the second quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSN opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -986.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.