Creative Planning Sells 6,301 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Creative Planning cut its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Designs Corp lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

