Critical Review: Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) vs. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ambu A/S and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambu A/S 8.55% 8.09% 6.39% Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 60.60% 12.57% 6.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ambu A/S and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambu A/S $684.60 million 6.27 $24.09 million $0.20 91.40 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $367.74 million 4.92 $231.01 million $2.97 6.82

Analyst Recommendations

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambu A/S. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambu A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ambu A/S and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambu A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 5 1 0 2.17

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a consensus target price of $21.42, indicating a potential upside of 5.76%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than Ambu A/S.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Ambu A/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products. It also provides cardiology products consisting of airway management and anaesthesia products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal and face masks, breathing bags, and resuscitators. In addition, the company offers extrication collars, CPR breathing barriers, video laryngoscopes, and training manikins. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

