CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect CT Real Estate Investment to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Get CT Real Estate Investment alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$144.44 million for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.