Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average of $108.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $133.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

