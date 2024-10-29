Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Cummins by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 18.6% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cummins by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Cummins by 27.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $334.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $340.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. Cummins’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

