Custom Index Systems LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Custom Index Systems LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.44. The company has a market cap of $399.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.96 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

