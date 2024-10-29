CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.58.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

