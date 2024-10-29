CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.58.
CVS Health Stock Performance
Shares of CVS opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
