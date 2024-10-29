Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 156,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 343,687 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $808,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie raised their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

