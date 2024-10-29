Dakota Wealth Management Sells 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $537,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Booking by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 16,668.9% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.0 %

Booking stock opened at $4,347.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,071.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3,856.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,756.13 and a 12-month high of $4,395.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.29 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,256.89.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

