Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.54.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $126.37 on Friday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 394.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares in the company, valued at $57,195,685.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,928 shares of company stock valued at $63,079,091 in the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

