Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DECK. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.61 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $169.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

