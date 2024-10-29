DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,811 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.19% of nVent Electric worth $23,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,201,000 after acquiring an additional 673,990 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,770,000 after purchasing an additional 102,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,734,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,869,000 after buying an additional 42,391 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $110,663,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,346,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,161,000 after buying an additional 828,425 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVT

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.