DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $26.55 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Allegion were worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Allegion by 90.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 215,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.97 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

