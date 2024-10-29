DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $28.04 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,160 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $28,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $5,152,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 389,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,507,000 after purchasing an additional 211,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
NASDAQ ODFL opened at $200.88 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day moving average of $190.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
