DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $33.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Allstate worth $33,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $217,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 39.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18,472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,019 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $189.22 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

