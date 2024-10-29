DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,425 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 34.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in General Motors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 531,228 shares of company stock worth $28,267,714. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $54.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

