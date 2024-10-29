DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 14,701 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $37,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Zscaler by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $187.00 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.60 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.70.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.73.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

