DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 14,860 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $30,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $3,841,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 161,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,756,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 316.9% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $285.99 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $218.63 and a twelve month high of $301.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.21 and its 200 day moving average is $269.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total value of $1,992,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,625,146.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total value of $1,992,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,625,146.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,823,140. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. TD Cowen increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $254.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

