DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $27,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 134,516 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,832,000 after buying an additional 586,458 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Bentley Systems by 24.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,134,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 41.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,323,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,222,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,232,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,839,000 after acquiring an additional 85,565 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,298,230 shares in the company, valued at $617,371,146. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,371,146. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,032 shares of company stock worth $13,720,676. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BSY opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.