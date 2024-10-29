DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 26 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $35,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $1,996.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,887.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,590.33. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $831.55 and a 12-month high of $2,103.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

