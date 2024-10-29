DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,989 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,801 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $27,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $58,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 79,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 355,567 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $87,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $249.70 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.78.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What is a support level?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.